Tibetan community stages protest against China outside Chinese consulate in New York
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:05s
Members of the Tibetan community on Friday staged a protest against China outside the Chinese Consulate in New York.

Demonstrators raised anti-China slogans and were seen waving the Indian and US flags.

They were also seen holding a banner reading 'Global Movement to Boycott Made in China'.

Last week, Indian American, Taiwanese Americans and Tibetans demonstrated against China at the iconic Times Square in New York.

The protests come in the aftermath of the deadly border clash in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and 76 injured.

Despite the impact of coronavirus in New York, the demonstration saw dozens of Indian origin Americans standing in solidarity with members of the Tibetan community and Taiwanese Americans.

Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States and scenes in New York looked no different as people were seen holding placards, raising the Indian and Tibetan national flags along with chanting pro-India and anti-china slogans.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33
US thanks India for hosting Dalai Lama since 1959

 Washington, Jul 6 (PTI) The US on Monday thanked India for hosting the Dalai Lama since 1959 as it commemorated the 85th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual..
WorldNews
Tibetans-in-exile distribute masks, sanitizers to celebrate Dalai Lama's 85th birthday [Video]

Tibetans-in-exile distribute masks, sanitizers to celebrate Dalai Lama's 85th birthday

Tibetans-in-exile in north Indian celebrated the 85th birthday of their spiritual leader Dalai Lama on July 06. Local Tibetan NGOs, monks and others from Tibetan community gathered on the main mall road of Shimla city to distribute masks and sanitizers among the locals in streets. One of the Buddhist monks said, "Due to COVID-19, we could not have a huge celebration on Dalai Lama's 85th birthday. Tibetans feel proud to celebrate his birthday by distributing sanitizers and masks among the people here." The Dalai Lama assumed full political powers in 1950 after the Chinese invasion of Tibet in 1949. In March 1959 after the suppression of Tibetan National Uprising Dalai Lama was forced to escape into exile in India with over eighty thousand refugees. For the last over six decades Dalai Lama has been working for the promotion of peace, love and compassion.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08

Indian-American community holds 'Boycott China' protest at Times Square in New York

 A large number of Indian-Americans chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and other patriotic slogans staged a protest against China at the iconic Times Square here,..
IndiaTimes
'Boycott China': Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans, Tibetans take to Times Square to denounce China [Video]

'Boycott China': Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans, Tibetans take to Times Square to denounce China

Indian Americans have called for 'Boycott China', a protest demonstration against China at the iconic Times Square in New York. This protest comes in the aftermath of the deadly border clash in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and 76 injured. Despite the impact of coronavirus in New York, the demonstration saw dozens of Indian origin Americans standing in solidarity with members of the Tibetan community and Taiwanese Americans. Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States and scenes in New York looked no different as people were seen holding placards, raising the Indian and Tibetan national flags along with chanting pro-India and anti-china slogans. The protestors believe that even though the "boycott China" campaign has already been more successful than anticipated, there is still a lot to be done apart from simply stalling the use of Chinese products.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:55
International trade can be successful only in peaceful environment: Piyush Goyal [Video]

International trade can be successful only in peaceful environment: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during Indo-American investment series talk on June 25 said that US was largest trading partner but last year, it has now become the largest merchandise trading partner also. Piyush Goyal further said, "It's time to give a message to people that international trade can only be successful if there are peace and harmony and collective efforts to ensure that sovereign interests of both nations are mutually respected by each-other."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36
US Protests: Indian-American gives shelter to 70 protestors, says 'would 100 percent do it again' [Video]

US Protests: Indian-American gives shelter to 70 protestors, says 'would 100 percent do it again'

Rahul Dubey, an Indian-American gave shelter to 70 protestors at his home in Washington DC. While talking to ANI, he said, "What I saw was nothing short of genocide. When that is happening, people getting clubbed on head, pepper-sprayed in back, it is just pure horror and terror that I can never even imagine". He further added, "I just saw that people were getting crushed and I opened up the door and started yelling 'get in, get in', it was the only safe haven that was around. It wasn't a conscious decision. If it would be a conscious decision, I would 100 percent do it again". Protestors across the United States have been protesting since May 25, when the 46-year-old African-American man died in police custody in Minneapolis. The Mayor of Washington DC Muriel Bowser, announced curfew after protests near White House. Nearly 40 cities imposed curfew in response to violent protests across the US. The countrywide protests erupted when a video showing a policeman kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes, while the African-American man kept saying that he could not breathe.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:40
Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07

Monsoon trough likely to shift northwards in next 24 hours: IMD

 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the gradual shift of monsoon trough northwards along the foothills of Himalayas within the next 24 hours and..
IndiaTimes

'Our pastures have been taken': Indians rue China's Himalayan land grab

 Namgyal Durbuk knows the steep mountainous terrain of Ladakh like the back of his hand. But in the 45 years he has lived here, along the Indian state’s..
WorldNews

India’s Modi visits Himalayan border where troops clashed with China

 NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew into the northern Himalayan region of Ladakh on Friday, officials said, weeks after Indian...
WorldNews

Chinese, Indian border troops taken 'effective measures' to disengage along LAC: China

 China on Thursday said Chinese and Indian troops have taken "effective measures" to disengage at the Galwan Valley and other areas along the Line of Actual..
IndiaTimes

India again rejects China's claim over Galwan Valley; another round of talks expected on Friday

 India has once again rejected China's claim over Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh even as both sides are expected to hold another round of diplomatic talks on the..
IndiaTimes

Chinese, Indian border troops have taken 'effective measures' to disengage along LAC: China

 China on Thursday said Chinese and Indian troops have taken "effective measures" to disengage at the Galwan Valley and other areas along the Line of Actual..
IndiaTimes

Indian-American community holds ‘Boycott China’ protest at Times Square in New York

Indians living in New York and New Jersey states along with the officials of the diaspora...
Hindu - Published


dev_discourse

Devdiscourse New York: Tibetan community stages protest against China outside Chinese consulate https://t.co/9VwczBqlKx 4 hours ago


