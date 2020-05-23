Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five
Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision.
Sterling after Golden BootRaheem Sterling says he knew he needed to score a hat-trick to keep in the hunt for the Golden Boot as Manchester City scored five at Brighton.
Raheem Sterling in profileRaheem Sterling became the most expensive English player in history when he left Liverpool to join Manchester City in 2015. Here is a look at his career so far.
