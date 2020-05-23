Global  
 

Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five

Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five

Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision.

