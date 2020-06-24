North State Newspaper Publishing Updates

Latest news about changes in newspaper publishing in the North State, including the Record Searchlight and the Chico News & Review.

Searchlight is moving its printing operations out of shasta county.

Starting july 20 the chico enterprise record will take over printing for paper.

The paper says it is*no* merging with the e-r, it's just contracting for it to print the paper.

The record searchlight' says its packing center will also be closing.

It also said readers shouldn't notice any changes because content and delivery will remain the same.

The paper could put its building up for sale as early as next week.

And there is new hope for the chico news and review which stopped printing it's weekly paper right after the covid-19 shutdown.

The publisher blamed a loss of advertising and the closure of many of the stores and businesses that distributed it's papers.

But employees kept reporting online, readers donated money... and with help from a federal paycheck protection loan, the cn&r is now printing again... at least through october.

But after that... the future is uncertain.

