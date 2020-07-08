As San Diego heats up, people cooling down
As San Diego heats up this weekend, locals are trying to find ways to keep cool across the county.
Guy Rides Jetski Amidst Water Full of DolphinsThis guy was jetskiing at the coast of San Diego when he noticed dolphins in the water. He rode his ride in the blue water under the beautiful sky while the dolphins sprung out and went back inside the..
Doctor warns to get checked after drop in cancer screening due to coronavirusSharp Chula Vista Medical Center said they’ve seen drastic drops in the number of people coming in to get cancer screenings.
Local high schooler creates program to help those in needJessica Ong's Card4Kindness program is connecting people through special cards.