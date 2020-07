Disengagement between India & China ‘very much a work in progress’: Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar spoke on disengagement of troops at India, China border.

The minister attended the India Global Week via video conferencing.

He said that both countries have agreed on the need to disengage as troops are deployed close to each other.

During the virtual session, the minister also spoke on India-US relationship.

