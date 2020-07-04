Global  
 

Family, PD still search for answers in fatal hit-and-run crash
Family, PD still search for answers in fatal hit-and-run crash
Family, PD still search for answers in fatal hit-and-run crash
"St.

Bernard Police are tryingto make sense of grainytraffic camera footage and sayit's going to be difficult tosolve this caseut they aredetermined to do what ittakes.

Megan Smith's familyare just as determined to tryand find out who isresponsible for killing the23-year-old woman."Tammy Smith/Megan's step-mom00:09:54"It's so hard."AT ATIME LIKE THISBrittanyWalker/Megan's step-sister00:08:36"How do you go 22years with somebody and justmove on?

Just move on withlife?

How do you do that?"THEFAMILY OF MEGAN SMITH ISTURNING TO PRAYER AND FONDMEMORIES TO GET THROUGH THEUNIMAGINABLE.BobbySmith/Megan's father00:10:07"The night before she left toheadnorth to Cincinnati fromTennessee,we really went tothe lake and spent the wholeday together.

How do you topthat?"SMITH MOVED TOCINCINNATI 19 DAYS BEFORE ADRIVER HIT AND KILLED HERWHILE SHE WAS WALKINGSOUTHBOUND ALONG I-75 NEAR THENORWOOD LATERAL.

THE DRIVERLEFT THE CRASH AND LEFT SMITHALONG THE SIDE OF THE HIGHWAY.Bobby Smith/Megan's father00:01:33"This child laid onthat asphalt for who knows howlong.

OK?

It's our childSMITH DIED AROUND 3:30 THEMORNING OF JUNE 27TH.

SHETURNED 23 THE DAY BEFORE.TammySmith/Megan's step-mom00:11:18"If you saw anything pleasecome forward.

Imagine thisbeing somebody that you lostand you loved."ST.

BERNARDPOLICE SAY MEGAN LEFT HERAPARTMENT AFTER AN ARGUMENTWITH HER BOYFRIEND WHO THEYSAY WAS NOT INVOLVED IN THEHIT-AND-RUN.

CINCINNATI POLICEARE ANALYZING TRAFFIC CAMERAFOOTAGE OF THE CRASH WHICH ST.BERNARD POLICE HOPE WILL HELPTHEM IDENTIFY THE PERSONRESPONSIBLE OR AT LEAST PEOPLEWHO SAW WHAT HAPPENED.

SMITH'SFAMILY IS HOPING SOMEONE WILLREACH OUT TO POLICE WITH NEWINFORMATION SO THEY CAN GETSOME CLOSURE AFTER LOSING AWOMAN WITH SO MUCH LIFE LEFTTO LIVE.00:02:44TammySmith/Megan's step-mom: "Shewas a great kid.

She was.Wasn't she?"BrittanyWalker/Megan's step-sister:"She was everything to us."Bobby Smith/Megan's father:"Most definitely.""St.

Bernard Police saysomeone did come forward whosaw the aftermath of thecrash, but they are stilllooking for people who weredriving on 75 when ithappened.

Investigators expectto have the footage back fromCincinnati Police soon.

In St.Bernard, JB WCPO 9 News."




