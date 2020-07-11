Trump publicly dons mask for first time
Trump publicly dons mask for first time
[NFA] President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington.
Fred Katayama reports.
