Trump publicly dons mask for first time Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:50s - Published 11 minutes ago Trump publicly dons mask for first time [NFA] President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington. Fred Katayama reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Donald Trump 45th president of the United States Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation



Democrats condemned Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's prison sentence as an assault on the rule of law. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53 Published on January 1, 1970 Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison



[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05 Published on January 1, 1970

Fred Katayama journalist



You Might Like