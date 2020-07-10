Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation

Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation

[NFA] Democrats condemned Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's prison sentence as an assault on the rule of law.

Fred Katayama reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump publicly dons mask for first time [Video]

Trump publicly dons mask for first time

[NFA] President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:50Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Georgia. Ohio. Texas. Democrats Tell Biden to Go Big (He’s Being Cautious).

 This election, some Democrats argue, offers the party the provocative possibility of a new path to the presidency, even as others warn against overconfidence.
NYTimes.com

Roger Stone Roger Stone American political consultant, lobbyist

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison [Video]

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Fred Katayama Fred Katayama journalist


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Romney accuses Trump of 'historic corruption' after Roger Stone commutation

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on Saturday joined Democrats in criticizing President Trump’s decision to...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comThe Age


Trump on possible Roger Stone pardon: 'His prayer may be answered'

Trump on possible Roger Stone pardon: 'His prayer may be answered' President Trump on Thursday said in multiple interviews that he would consider granting a pardon or...
WorldNews - Published

CNN and Washington Post Debunk Every One of the ‘Lies and Falsehoods’ in Trump Admin’s Roger Stone Statement

CNN and Washington Post Debunk Every One of the ‘Lies and Falsehoods’ in Trump Admin’s Roger Stone Statement CNN and The Washington Post have published detailed debunkings of at least 12 "lies and falsehoods"...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence [Video]

White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence

Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon. He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
Trump commutes sentence of 'fixer' Roger Stone [Video]

Trump commutes sentence of 'fixer' Roger Stone

Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of his former adviser Roger Stone, just days before he was due to report to prison.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:26Published
How Did Trump Decide To Commute Stone's Sentence? [Video]

How Did Trump Decide To Commute Stone's Sentence?

President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone. Stone was convicted of crimes that included lying to Congress. Prosecutors said Stone lied to protect the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:31Published