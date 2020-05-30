Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UP lockdown: Moradabad streets deserted
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published
UP lockdown: Moradabad streets deserted

UP lockdown: Moradabad streets deserted

Lockdown continues in Moradabad city on July 12.

Uttar Pradesh Government has imposed lockdown in the state till 5 am on 13th July.

All offices, markets and commercial establishments remain closed, essential services are allowed.

UP has 11024 active cases of coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Moradabad Moradabad City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Strict surveillance underway in UP amid 3-day lockdown [Video]

Strict surveillance underway in UP amid 3-day lockdown

Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad city saw empty streets as lockdown is in place in the state in view of surging coronavirus cases. Only essential services have been permitted to run. Meanwhile, security was also tightened in Varanasi to ensure order. 3-day shut down (July 10 (10 pm)- July 13 (5 am) ) was announced by UP government to curb the spread. UP has 32,362 confirmed cases with 10,373 active infections.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published
People flock to vegetable market in Moradabad ahead of lockdown' [Video]

People flock to vegetable market in Moradabad ahead of lockdown'

Lockdown will be imposed in Uttar Pradesh once again from 10 pm of July 10 till July 13.People flocked to vegetable market for stock. Coronavirus cases are on the rise in state with over 10,000 active cases.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Lockdown Lockdown Emergency protocol that prevents people or information from leaving an area

Kalaburagi observes complete lockdown [Video]

Kalaburagi observes complete lockdown

Lockdown was observed in Kalaburagi on July 12, due to rise in COVID-19 cases. The state government has announced a complete lockdown in the state on all Sundays till August 2. Karnataka has reported 33,418 confirmed cases. Complete lockdown will be imposed from July 14 to July 22 in Karnataka.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published
Massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Guwahati [Video]

Massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Guwahati

An alarming increase was witnessed in COVID-19 cases in Guwahati. City reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 infections in the last 7-8 days. Assam Chief Secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna said, "So far in Assam, 14,032 cases have been reported. Our recovery rate is 62.19, which is slightly better than the national rate. But we observed that in the last 7-8 days, Guwahati has reported more than 3,000 cases therefore lockdown is in place. Lockdown is till July 12. There might be a possibility of lockdown extension for about a week."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published

Government of Uttar Pradesh Government of Uttar Pradesh Supreme executive body of the Indian State of Uttar Pradesh

12,80,833 returnee labourers tracked, 1,163 symptomatic: UP Govt [Video]

12,80,833 returnee labourers tracked, 1,163 symptomatic: UP Govt

Briefing about migrant labourers returning to UP, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad informed that 12,80,833 labourers have been tracked so far. "We are tracking migrant labourers returning to the state with the help of ASHA workers. 12,80,833 labourers have been tracked till now, out of which 1,163 are symptomatic. Their samples have been collected for COVID-19 test," said State Principal Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
Over 11 lakh labourers tracked so far, out of which 1,027 are symptomatic: UP Govt [Video]

Over 11 lakh labourers tracked so far, out of which 1,027 are symptomatic: UP Govt

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on June 01 stated that with the help of ASHA workers we are tracking migrant labourers who are returning in the state. So far 11,47,872 labourers have been tracked, out of which 1,027 are symptomatic, he added. The total number of COVID-19 cases in UP has reached 7823, and 213 deaths have been reported so far in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published
22 lakh migrants have returned to state via trains: UP Govt [Video]

22 lakh migrants have returned to state via trains: UP Govt

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, Awanish Awasthi on May 30 stated that 1606 trains have been permitted to arrive in Uttar Pradesh bringing about 22 lakh migrants to the state. Adding on it, he further said 257 trains carrying 3,31,000 migrants have arrived in Gorakhpur so far. The total number of COVID-19 cases in UP has reached 7284.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Uttar Pradesh enters strict 3-day lockdown, essential services allowed [Video]

Watch: Uttar Pradesh enters strict 3-day lockdown, essential services allowed

Uttar Pradesh is currently under a strict lockdown keeping in view the rise in Covid cases. Moradabad city saw empty streets due to the lockdown. Only essential services have been permitted to run...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:54Published
Unlock 1.0: Preparations underway to reopen shopping malls in Moradabad [Video]

Unlock 1.0: Preparations underway to reopen shopping malls in Moradabad

The central government has announced reopening of shopping malls from June 08 amid unlock 1.0 of coronavirus lockdown. Preparations are underway at a mall in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad ahead of its..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published