UP lockdown: Moradabad streets deserted

Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad city saw empty streets as lockdown is in place in the state in view of surging coronavirus cases. Only essential services have been permitted to run. Meanwhile, security was also tightened in Varanasi to ensure order. 3-day shut down (July 10 (10 pm)- July 13 (5 am) ) was announced by UP government to curb the spread. UP has 32,362 confirmed cases with 10,373 active infections.
Lockdown will be imposed in Uttar Pradesh once again from 10 pm of July 10 till July 13.People flocked to vegetable market for stock. Coronavirus cases are on the rise in state with over 10,000 active cases.
Lockdown was observed in Kalaburagi on July 12, due to rise in COVID-19 cases. The state government has announced a complete lockdown in the state on all Sundays till August 2. Karnataka has reported 33,418 confirmed cases. Complete lockdown will be imposed from July 14 to July 22 in Karnataka.
An alarming increase was witnessed in COVID-19 cases in Guwahati. City reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 infections in the last 7-8 days. Assam Chief Secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna said, "So far in Assam, 14,032 cases have been reported. Our recovery rate is 62.19, which is slightly better than the national rate. But we observed that in the last 7-8 days, Guwahati has reported more than 3,000 cases therefore lockdown is in place. Lockdown is till July 12. There might be a possibility of lockdown extension for about a week."
Briefing about migrant labourers returning to UP, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad informed that 12,80,833 labourers have been tracked so far. "We are tracking migrant labourers returning to the state with the help of ASHA workers. 12,80,833 labourers have been tracked till now, out of which 1,163 are symptomatic. Their samples have been collected for COVID-19 test," said State Principal Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad.
Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, Awanish Awasthi on May 30 stated that 1606 trains have been permitted to arrive in Uttar Pradesh bringing about 22 lakh migrants to the state. Adding on it, he further said 257 trains carrying 3,31,000 migrants have arrived in Gorakhpur so far. The total number of COVID-19 cases in UP has reached 7284.