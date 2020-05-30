UP lockdown: Moradabad streets deserted

Massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Guwahati



An alarming increase was witnessed in COVID-19 cases in Guwahati. City reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 infections in the last 7-8 days. Assam Chief Secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna said, "So far in Assam, 14,032 cases have been reported. Our recovery rate is 62.19, which is slightly better than the national rate. But we observed that in the last 7-8 days, Guwahati has reported more than 3,000 cases therefore lockdown is in place. Lockdown is till July 12. There might be a possibility of lockdown extension for about a week."

