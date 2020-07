Placer County businesses to rollback reopening due to state orders

ACTION MORE THAN A YEAR AFTERHER DEATH.

MORE ON THE SEARCHFOR ANSWERS.BUT FIRST THE STATE ISORDERING A REOPENING ROLLEDBACK IN PLACER COUNTY AFTER ANINCREASE IN CORONAVIRUS CASESIN PATIENTS IN THE HOSPITAL.THANKS FOR JOINING US FOR FOX40 NEWS AT 10 I'M BRIDGETTEBJORLO THE STATE PUBLIC HEALTHOFFICER ORDERING SEVERALBUSINESSES IN PLACER COUNTY TOOTHER CLOSER STOP ALL INDOOROPERATIONS STARTING TOMORROW.ACCORDING TO THE ORDER DINE-INRESTAURANTS WINERIES TASTINGROOMS FAMILY ENTERTAINMENTCENTERS MOVIE THEATER ZOOSMUSEUMS AND CARD ROOMS ALLMUST MOVE THEIR OPERATIONOUTDOORS OR CLOSE FOR AMINIMUM OF 3 WEEKS.

INADDITION ALL PUBS BREWERIESAND BARS MUST CLOSE BOTHINDOOR AND OUTDOOR BUSINESSUNLESS THEY'RE OFFERINGSIT-DOWN MEALS.

OFFICIALS SAYFAMILY GATHERINGS INTO OURWORK ENVIRONMENTS WHEREPHYSICAL DISTANCING ISDIFFICULT OR DRIVINGTRANSMISSION RATES OF THEVIRUS IN THAT AREA.

THE PLACERCOUNTY HEALTH OFFICERRELEASING THE FOLLOWINGSTATEMENT THAT READS IN PARTQUOTE I UNDERSTAND HOWFRUSTRATING THIS IS FOR LOCALBUSINESSES AND MY HOPE IS THATOUR WHOLE COMMUNITY WILL PULLTOGETHER AND PROMOTE THEPERSONAL PRECAUTIONS THAT CANHELP REVERSE THESE DISEASETRENDS.

PLEASE WASH YOUR HANDSMAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCEWEAR A FACE COVERING IN PUBLICAND DO NOT GATHER WITH NONHOUSEHOLD MEMBERS AND QUOTE ASOF THIS MORNING PLACER COUNTYHAS 1055 CONFIRMED CASES OF