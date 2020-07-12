Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Body of COVID patient taken to burial ground in auto-rickshaw
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Body of COVID patient taken to burial ground in auto-rickshaw

Body of COVID patient taken to burial ground in auto-rickshaw

Body of a COVID-19 patient taken to a burial ground in an auto-rickshaw from Nizamabad Government Hospital.

Dr N Rao, Hospital Superintendent said, "Deceased person's relative who works at the hospital asked us for the body.

He didn't wait for an ambulance."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

UP CM Yogi conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas [Video]

UP CM Yogi conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath conducted aerial survey of flood affected areas including Gorakhpur. He also visited Railway Hospital and reviewed the preparedness for COVID-19 treatment.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published
COVID-19: Govt labs set new record of testing over 3.6 lakhs samples [Video]

COVID-19: Govt labs set new record of testing over 3.6 lakhs samples

COVID-19 sample testing speeding up as government laboratory sets a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. Private laboratory has also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, India has reported 48,661 positive cases and 705 deaths in India in the last 24 hours on July 26. Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522 including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,063 deaths, according to Health Ministry. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 25th July is 1,62,91,331 including 4,42,263 samples tested yesterday. Maharashtra Police informed that total COVID19 positive cases stand at 8,483 including 1,919 active cases, 6,471 recoveries and 93 deaths. To curb the spread of COVID19 infection, Maharashtra imposed 'Janta Curfew' in Nagpur city, essential services will remain functional here.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Video: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan listens to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' at COVID-19 hospital

 Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan listened to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat on Sunday from the COVID-19 hospital.
DNA

WA premier slams Palmer over COVID claim

 Billionaire mining magnate Clive Palmer has been lashed as selfish by Western Australia's premier after labelling the coronavirus pandemic a "beat-up".
SBS

Government General Hospital, Nizamabad Government General Hospital, Nizamabad Hospital in Telangana, India


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Explainer: Why Bats Don't Get Sick From COVID [Video]

Explainer: Why Bats Don't Get Sick From COVID

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK — Bats can be carriers of the coronavirus but they are themselves highly resistant to the disease. This quality could be linked to the longevity of bats, University of Rochester..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:38Published
Watch: Doctor drives tractor to take Covid victim's body to graveyard [Video]

Watch: Doctor drives tractor to take Covid victim's body to graveyard

A doctor from Telangana is being showered with praise after he drove a tractor with a Covid victim's body to the burial ground. The doctor decided to take matters in his own hands when the driver..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published
Red Cross volunteer carries body of COVID-19 patient in special ambulance [Video]

Red Cross volunteer carries body of COVID-19 patient in special ambulance

Red Cross volunteers carried body of a COVID-19 patient to burial ground in a special ambulance on July 13. 2 days ago, patient's body was left on road by his family in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam. The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published