San Gabriel Mission Charred By Early Morning Fire
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:17s - Published
The building that houses the 250-year-old San Gabriel Mission sustained extensive damage in a fire on Saturday morning.

Hermela Aregawi reports.

