San Gabriel Mission Charred By Early Morning Fire
The building that houses the 250-year-old San Gabriel Mission sustained extensive damage in a fire on Saturday morning.
Hermela Aregawi reports.
Fire Damages Nearly 250-Year-Old San Gabriel MissionThe building that houses the nearly 250-year-old San Gabriel Mission sustained extensive damage in a fire on Saturday morning with the cause still under investigation. Joy Benedict reports.
Building That Houses 250-Year-Old San Gabriel Mission Sustains Extensive Damage In FireA 250-year San Gabriel Mission sustained extensive damage in a fire on Saturday morning, with the cause still under investigation. Amy Johnson reports.
