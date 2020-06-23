BMC seals Rekha's bungalow after staff tests positive for coronavirus

High tide of 4.67 meters expected at 1:03 pm on July 06 as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. BMC had issued high tide warning and has requested people to stay away from the seashore. Mumbai and areas around received heavy rains with isolated very heavy (>115.6 mm ) at Thane/West Suburbs in last 24 hours.
Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Mumbai on July 05 leaving trees uprooted near the Bandra in Mumbai. Despite several warnings issued by Mumbai Police, people were also seen at sea shore. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also issued high tide warning and has requested people to stay away from the seashore.
Fishermen living at the coast in Mumbai's Colaba seek help from local administration fearing water-logging in their houses due to incessant rainfall. High tides were also witnessed today at the coast. A local said, "From past 3 days it's raining heavily. We're scared for our safety; we live in low lying areas. Admin should help us." Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued high tide warning and has requested people to stay away from the seashore.
Actor Sanjana Sanghi was questioned at Bandra Police Station in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Sanjana Sanghi will be seen in Sushant's yet to release film 'Dil Bechara'. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe said that Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in connection with the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and police is investigating every angle behind actor's suicide. "Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. We have got his detailed postmortem report and doctors have clearly mentioned asphyxia due to hanging as cause of his death," Trimukhe said. "We are investigating the reason behind his suicide from every angle," Trimukhe added. Rajput had died of suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai by hanging himself. However, no suicide note was recovered from Rajput's residence, police said.
With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery. On social media platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, actors including Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritiesh Deshmukh sent in their prayers and wishes. This came after the Senior Bachchan, 77, tweeted to millions of his followers: "I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited."
A couple in Mumbai, who owned a company named NOUS Home Automation claimed to make country's first Infra Red touchless thermal scanner. According to Co-Founder of the company Geetica Srivastava the thermal scanner can tell temperature in some seconds and it doesn't require any human to operate it. The thermal scanner has proximity sensor, so the scanner get activated from a certain distance. The thermal scanner has features like, it start and alarm when a person with fever comes into its radious. The company deals in smart home products.