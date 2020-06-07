COVID: Hyderabad entrepreneur develops software to track availability of beds

Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Arun Varma, has developed 'covidbedavailability.in', a software to help COVID-19 patients to locate hospitals with bed availability.

He said, "This solution is designed for Govt to run their war rooms, control rooms and hospitals." Objective behind the development was to help patients to easily access information.

A total of 32,224 confirmed cases have been recorded in Telangana so far.