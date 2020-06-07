COVID: Hyderabad entrepreneur develops software to track availability of beds

|
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Amitabh Bachchan stable with mild COVID symptoms
Qld COVID-19 human vaccine trials to startThe first testing on humans of a Queensland-developed potential vaccine for COVID-19 will begin on Monday after successful animal testing.
SBS
Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India
Kanpur encounter: Reminiscent of gunning down of four accused in Hyderabad vet's rape & murder caseThe killing of gangster Vikas Dubey and some of his henchmen in a series of alleged encounters in Uttar Pradesh is reminiscent of a similar incident here in..
IndiaTimes
Demolition of old Telangana Secretariat begins after HC order
Fighter! 94-year-old Hyderabad woman wins battle against COVID-19
Telangana State in southern India
Uttam Kumar Reddy urges Sonia Gandhi to write to PM Modi about gross undertesting for Covid-19 in Telangana
IndiaTimes
8 states account for 90% active coronavirus cases in India: GoM on Covid-19 informedEight states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana, account for around 90 per cent of the active Covid-19 cases in the country and..
IndiaTimes
One lakh govt-funded houses ready to be let out to migrantsThe Centre hopes to get its ambitious plan to provide rental accommodation for migrants — devised after workers left cities in lakhs — rolling with around..
IndiaTimes
