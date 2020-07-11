Donald Trump wears face mask in public for the first time as Covid-19 menace continues|Oneinida News

As the Coronavirus menace continues to haunt United States, US President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time Saturday, finally yielding to intense pressure to set a public health example as the coronavirus rampages across America.

Trump had on a dark mask featuring the presidential seal as he walked through the corridors of Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington to meet with wounded veterans.

As he left the White House Trump said, I've never been against masks but I do believe they have a time and a place.

But Trump -- at political rallies, media briefings and elsewhere -- has repeatedly avoided wearing a mask, even after staffers at the White House tested positive for the virus and as more aides, including Vice President Mike Pence, have taken to wearing them.