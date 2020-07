Trump wears mask in public for first time Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:04s - Published 4 minutes ago Trump wears mask in public for first time Donald Trump has been seen wearing a mask in public, despite previously appearing reluctant to endorse their use. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time...

New Zealand Herald - Published 10 hours ago Also reported by • CBC.ca









Tweets about this deric wood RT @JonLemire: As he visits Walter Reed Medical Center, President Trump wears a face mask for the first time in public https://t.co/bWRiGs6… 7 seconds ago ryan ofc RT @abc13houston: President Trump wears mask for 1st time in public during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/P1BgjiwIRi https://t.co/tMGWzV… 11 seconds ago Rivaldo Husadra S RT @business: BREAKING: Trump wears a face mask in public at visit to Walter Reed hospital https://t.co/cAqtr1sE5s https://t.co/1k4odX3Xgc 16 seconds ago evening breeze RT @BBCWorld: Coronavirus: Donald Trump finally wears mask in public https://t.co/9wPds85N9t 18 seconds ago Hasan Ahmed RT @France24_en: ▶️ Trump finally wears face mask in public during hospital visit https://t.co/U7SUbSFGwF https://t.co/fvnyFKT5dt 21 seconds ago KTIMRadio RT @AP: Visiting military hospital, President Trump wears a mask in public for first time during pandemic. https://t.co/kTvamdgCLK 26 seconds ago Shusays RT @AdityaRajKaul: Trump first time wears mask in public ever since the deadly #COVID19 pandemic began. https://t.co/uwSAJpTkeI 31 seconds ago Raj Better late than never. Trump wears a mask for the first time in public during a visit to a military hospital https://t.co/vWW1UVVmZM 37 seconds ago