Fans of Amitabh Bachchan perform puja for actor's speedy recovery

Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrived at 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested COVID-19 positive and both were admitted to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital.
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. He tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. His son and actor Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive.
With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery. On social media platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, actors including Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritiesh Deshmukh sent in their prayers and wishes. This came after the Senior Bachchan, 77, tweeted to millions of his followers: "I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited."
To avoid any danger of coronavirus infection, Bhopal's famous Badwale Mahadev Temple has set up a unique way for devotees to pour milk on 'Shivalinga' in month of 'sawan' and to avoid any danger of coronavirus infection. A 16- feet long pipe has been put up to make a way to perform the ritual. With this, devotees will be able to pour water and milk on 'Shivalinga' without touching it. "The devotees had been demanding for a long time that they should be allowed to offer milk and water to the 'Shivalinga' in 'sawan', this method will made devotees happy and administration less concerned as we following the norms," said Convener of the Badwale Mahadev Temple, Sanjay Aggarwal. believed prominent among the Dwadash Jyotirligas.
While speaking to ANI in Bhopal on July 03, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, spoke on Jyotiraditya Scindia's "tiger abhi zinda hai" remark following cabinet expansion in the state. He said, "Who is alive or who is not and who is tiger, elephant or horse, these things will be clear. 'Words of war' (muh chalaana) won't work." "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not an elected government. They are a government of deals (sauda). Will people going to accept them?" the former MP CM asked.
From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic...
