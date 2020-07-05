Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sanitisation workers of BMC arrive at Amitabh's residence 'Jalsa'
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Sanitisation workers of BMC arrive at Amitabh's residence 'Jalsa'

Sanitisation workers of BMC arrive at Amitabh's residence 'Jalsa'

Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrived at 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested COVID-19 positive and both were admitted to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Indian actor

Fans of Amitabh Bachchan perform puja for actor's speedy recovery [Video]

Fans of Amitabh Bachchan perform puja for actor's speedy recovery

Massive fanbase of Amitabh Bachchan is in worry after actor tested COVID-19 positive. Fans performed puja at temple in Bhopal for his recovery. Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive and admitted to hospital. Veteran actor is in stable condition with mild symptoms.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
Amitabh Bachchan stable with mild COVID symptoms [Video]

Amitabh Bachchan stable with mild COVID symptoms

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. He tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. His son and actor Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19 [Video]

Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery. On social media platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, actors including Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritiesh Deshmukh sent in their prayers and wishes. This came after the Senior Bachchan, 77, tweeted to millions of his followers: "I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation civic body that governs Mumbai

BMC seals Rekha's bungalow after staff tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

BMC seals Rekha's bungalow after staff tests positive for coronavirus

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation sealed bungalow of veteran actress Rekha after her staff tested positive for coronavirus. Her bungalow 'Sea Springs' is located at Bandra bandstand area of Mumbai.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
High tides of 4.67 meters expected today in Mumbai [Video]

High tides of 4.67 meters expected today in Mumbai

High tide of 4.67 meters expected at 1:03 pm on July 06 as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. BMC had issued high tide warning and has requested people to stay away from the seashore. Mumbai and areas around received heavy rains with isolated very heavy (>115.6 mm ) at Thane/West Suburbs in last 24 hours.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published
Trees uprooted in Mumbai due to incessant rainfall [Video]

Trees uprooted in Mumbai due to incessant rainfall

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Mumbai on July 05 leaving trees uprooted near the Bandra in Mumbai. Despite several warnings issued by Mumbai Police, people were also seen at sea shore. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also issued high tide warning and has requested people to stay away from the seashore.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India


Abhishek Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Indian actor


Nanavati hospital Nanavati hospital Hospital in Mumbai, India


You Might Like


Tweets about this