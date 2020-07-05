Sanitisation workers of BMC arrive at Amitabh's residence 'Jalsa'

Massive fanbase of Amitabh Bachchan is in worry after actor tested COVID-19 positive. Fans performed puja at temple in Bhopal for his recovery. Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive and admitted to hospital. Veteran actor is in stable condition with mild symptoms.
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. He tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. His son and actor Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive.
With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery. On social media platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, actors including Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritiesh Deshmukh sent in their prayers and wishes. This came after the Senior Bachchan, 77, tweeted to millions of his followers: "I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited."
High tide of 4.67 meters expected at 1:03 pm on July 06 as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. BMC had issued high tide warning and has requested people to stay away from the seashore. Mumbai and areas around received heavy rains with isolated very heavy (>115.6 mm ) at Thane/West Suburbs in last 24 hours.
Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Mumbai on July 05 leaving trees uprooted near the Bandra in Mumbai. Despite several warnings issued by Mumbai Police, people were also seen at sea shore. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also issued high tide warning and has requested people to stay away from the seashore.