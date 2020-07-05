Over 28,000 Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours, biggest one-day jump | Oneindia News

India's new cases of the coronavirus infection reached a record high on Sunday, with the Union Health Ministry saying 28,637 new cases were identified in the 24 hours since 8 am on Saturday.

The total is now 8,49,553.

This is the third consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country increased by more than 26,000.

India also witnessed 551 deaths during the last 24-hour period, taking the total number of death count to 22,674.

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 5,34,621.

Five states -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh -- have contributed the maximum to the single-day spike.

Mumbai has recorded 91,745 coronavirus cases and 5,244 deaths so far.

At least 18 people at Maharashtra's Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor in Mumbai, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Maharashtra, which is the worst hit state, recorded its highest single-day spike on Saturday with 8,139 new infections.

The state has reported 2,46,600 COVID-19 cases so far.

Delhi -- which has 1,10,921 confirmed cases -- on Saturday recorded the lowest number of active cases in the last 31 days, state health department data shows.