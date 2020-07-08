Brexit briefing: 172 days until the end of the transition period

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Chancellor 'to set up 10 deregulated freeports' in Brexit tax cut plansRishi Sunak reportedly planning to open bidding for towns, cities and regions to become designated zones where UK taxes and tariffs will not apply
Independent
Brexit: Foreign care workers to be given special visas to move to UK to ease staffing crisis fearsFast-track, cut-price permission to take up job offers – already promised for NHS professionals – will now be offered to some care staff, after widespread..
Independent
Brexit briefing: 173 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit: Michel Barnier mocks Mark Francois' moan about EU trade 'demands', pointing out he voted for themThey were 'voted for by the House of Commons, including yourself, as part of the withdrawal agreement ratification', negotiator says
Independent
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Poles vote in presidential polls that could define EU ties
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:37Published
Coronavirus: UK opts out of EU Covid-19 vaccine schemeThe UK's ambassador to the EU confirms the move, saying the UK would not have a say on decisions.
BBC News
700% rise in EU settlement scheme refusals, figures showOne in 10 applicants who received outcomes last month given no immigration status, new data shows
Independent
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources