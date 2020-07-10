Sachin Pilot and his loyalist MLAs in Delhi as Rajasthan crisis deepens | Oneindia News

The Congress appears deep in crisis in Rajasthan three months after it lost Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh to the BJP after a long-drawn tussle between the old guard and the new.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot -- once a contender for the state's top post -- is in Delhi with some of his loyalist MLAs and may talk to the party leadership.

Sources said he got hugely upset after receiving a notice for questioning by the Anti-Terror Squad.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Saturday, is reportedly in a stable condition.

The public relation officer of Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, where Amitabh is admitted, gave a health update that Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital.

Amitabh’s son Abhishek has also been diagnosed with Covid-19.

He, too, has been admitted at the hospital.

India's new cases of the coronavirus infection reached a record high on Sunday, accoding to the Union Health Ministry 28,637 new cases were identified in the 24 hours since 8 am on Saturday.

