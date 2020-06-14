Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anupam Kher's family tests COVID positive, actor's report negative
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Anupam Kher's family tests COVID positive, actor's report negative

Anupam Kher's family tests COVID positive, actor's report negative

Actor Anupam Kher's family members including his mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece have been tested COVID-19 positive.

However, actor has been tested negative.

They have been admitted to Kokilaben hospital for treatment.

Anupam Kher took to social media to inform the news.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anupam Kher Anupam Kher Indian actor

Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19 [Video]

Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery. On social media platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, actors including Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritiesh Deshmukh sent in their prayers and wishes. This came after the Senior Bachchan, 77, tweeted to millions of his followers: "I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published
Bollywood 'shocked' by Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise [Video]

Bollywood 'shocked' by Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise

Bollywood actors including Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal and others were shocked over actor Sushant Singh Rajput 's alleged suicide on Sunday. Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to express his sadness over Rajput's demise. Actor Ajay Devgn also took to Twitter to pay his condolences to Rajput's family. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed grief over his friend's death, and tweeted, "I can't believe this at all... it's shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it's disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput Strength to the family and friends." Condoling the actor's family, Sanjay Dutt also paid condolences. Actor Farhan Akhtar, was 'stunned' by Rajput's alleged suicide, extended condolences and tweeted, "Absolutely stunned by Sushant's death..!! This is so so sad. Heart goes out to his family.. their grief must be beyond measure. Deepest condolences." Actor Vicky Kaushal expressed his shock over the demise of Sushant. Actor Sushmita Sen took to twitter to express over Rajput's demise. Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday. He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'PK' and Rajput was last seen in 'Chhichhore' alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Anupam Kher’s mother, brother test positive for COVID-19

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday said his mother, Dulari, along with his brother Raju and his...
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this

Priyanshi_66

Priyanshi RT @indiaforums: #AnupamKher's mother & rest of family members test positive for #coronavirus; the actor himself tests negative! #COVID19In… 12 minutes ago

santa_banta

SantaBanta.com Anupam Kher's family tests positive for COVID 19! https://t.co/ago47IksJf #COVID19 #COVID19India #CoronaUpdates… https://t.co/NsRkMVfR1w 39 minutes ago

anirban1970

Anirban Roy RT @NENowNews: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s family tests COVID-19 positive https://t.co/kSioKlTuhw 2 hours ago

odishanewslens

Odishanewslens Family Members Of Anupam Kher Tests positive For Covid-19 https://t.co/JFXFf5txxT https://t.co/jsfBA3pHIB 2 hours ago

SG_Dr_India

SGupta_Delhi🇧🇴 @zainabsikander Anupam Kher family too tests positive.... 3 hours ago

indiablooms

India Blooms Anupam Kher's family tests positive for COVID-19, mother hospitalised | Indiablooms - First Portal on Digital News… https://t.co/6fUEIHE9R9 3 hours ago

psusanta

Susanta Anupam Kher's family tests positive for COVID-19, mother hospitalised | Indiablooms - First Portal on Digital News… https://t.co/YOyjhffNkW 3 hours ago

sujoydhar

Sujoy Dhar Anupam Kher's family tests positive for COVID-19, mother hospitalised | Indiablooms - First Portal on Digital News… https://t.co/7GEcSZ6wzR 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Anupam Kher shares a message after his family tests Covid-19 positive [Video]

Watch: Anupam Kher shares a message after his family tests Covid-19 positive

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s family tested positive for Covid-19. His mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece tested positive. His mother has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai while..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:15Published
Amitabh Bachchan & Son Abhishek test positive, condition stable with mild symptoms | Oneindia News [Video]

Amitabh Bachchan & Son Abhishek test positive, condition stable with mild symptoms | Oneindia News

As the prayers and best wishes to a quick recovery pour in, The latest update is that Bollywood actor Amitabh Bacchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit at..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:33Published
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered [Video]

Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered

From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:16Published