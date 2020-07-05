Michael Gove announces £705m package for Britain-EU border

|
|
Michael Gove says face masks should not be mandatory in shops
Coronavirus: I trust people's sense on face masks - GoveMichael Gove says it is best to trust people's "good sense" over wearing face masks in shops in England.
'I trust people's good sense': Face coverings will not be made in compulsory in shops, Michael Gove saysFace coverings will not be made in compulsory in shops, Michael Gove says – insisting: "I trust people's good sense."
The civil service is right to be paranoid about Boris Johnson’s Gang of ThreeThe purge of Whitehall’s senior officials strokes a chilly finger down the spines of all other civil servants There’s a metaphor borrowed from the corporate..
Brexit briefing: 172 days until the end of the transition period
Poles vote in presidential polls that could define EU ties
Brexit briefing: 173 days until the end of the transition period
Coronavirus: UK opts out of EU Covid-19 vaccine schemeThe UK's ambassador to the EU confirms the move, saying the UK would not have a say on decisions.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands thorough investigation into woman panchayat officer suicide caseIn a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, she said the young and honest officer posted in Ballia had raised several questions on the..
Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith Confirm Her August Alsina Involvement
Fact check: Though nasal test for COVID-19 swabs deep into the nose, nothing is implantedA Facebook post questions why saliva tests used for COVID-19 are necessary, and falsely suggests they may be implanting something in the nose.
Charlton's granddaughter tribute to legendary footballer
|
