Michael Gove announces £705m package for Britain-EU border

More than £700 million is to be spent on building new infrastructure, hiring staff and developing technology to ensure Britain's border systems are fully operational when the UK leaves the EU at the end of the year.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the major investment would ensure traders and the border industry are able to "manage the changes and seize the opportunities" when the transition period ends in December.

Report by Czubalam.

