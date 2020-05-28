Relação de Brad e Angelina se tornou 'mais amigável' após terapia
O ator e a atriz não se davam bem desde a separação, mas após passarem por terapia familiar, o ex-casal está disposto a manter uma relação civilizada
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 'legal matters' delayed due to Covid-19Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's court proceedings have "slowed down" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are co-parenting amicably after therapyBrad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are amicably co-parenting after "a lot of family therapy" and the pair reportedly now have a much more cordial relationship.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'getting along better' since custody agreementBrad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been "getting along better" since agreeing a custody schedule for their children.