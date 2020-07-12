Global  
 

Donald Trump wears mask in public for first time during COVID-19 pandemic
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Polls show Trump is losing to Joe Biden. They said the same thing 4 years ago against Hillary Clinton

 Polls got it wrong when they showed Hillary Clinton defeating Trump in 2016. But pollsters say surveys showing Biden over Trump are more trustworthy.
USATODAY.com

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

 United States President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the..
WorldNews

Sabotage, sanctions and the bullying of Iran by Trump and Israel is bound to backfire on the west

 It now seems fairly certain that Israel or its agents blew up Iran’s main nuclear fuel enrichment facility at Natanz on 2 July . A “Middle Eastern..
WorldNews

Roger Stone: Robert Mueller defends indictment over Russia probe

 Ex-US special counsel Robert Mueller makes a rare intervention after President Trump commutes an aide's jail term.
BBC News

