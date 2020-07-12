Donald Trump wears mask in public for first time during COVID-19 pandemic

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Polls show Trump is losing to Joe Biden. They said the same thing 4 years ago against Hillary ClintonPolls got it wrong when they showed Hillary Clinton defeating Trump in 2016. But pollsters say surveys showing Biden over Trump are more trustworthy.
USATODAY.com
Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemicUnited States President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the..
WorldNews
Sabotage, sanctions and the bullying of Iran by Trump and Israel is bound to backfire on the westIt now seems fairly certain that Israel or its agents blew up Iran’s main nuclear fuel enrichment facility at Natanz on 2 July . A “Middle Eastern..
WorldNews
Roger Stone: Robert Mueller defends indictment over Russia probeEx-US special counsel Robert Mueller makes a rare intervention after President Trump commutes an aide's jail term.
BBC News
