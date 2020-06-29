Hema Malini dismisses rumours of ill health, says she's 'absolutely fine'
Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini has dismissed rumours about her ill health, and said she is "absolutely fine" with the blessings of Lord Krishna.
Rumours of the BJP leader being hospitalised started doing the rounds of social media after the COVID-19 spread its legs in film fraternity with Amitabh Bachchan and his son testing positive for the coronavirus.
