16-feet-long Burmese python rescued in Assam's Nagaon

A Burmese python was rescued from Borghat Chapanala area in Nagaon district yesterday.

It was later released in Swang Reserve Forest.According to Animal Rescuer, the length of huge 38 kg python was 16-feet.

This giant python was controlled while he was devouring the pet goat of a villager.

It was released in the nearby Swang Reserve Forest under the supervision of Forest Department.