Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

16-feet-long Burmese python rescued in Assam's Nagaon
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:11s - Published
16-feet-long Burmese python rescued in Assam's Nagaon

16-feet-long Burmese python rescued in Assam's Nagaon

A Burmese python was rescued from Borghat Chapanala area in Nagaon district yesterday.

It was later released in Swang Reserve Forest.According to Animal Rescuer, the length of huge 38 kg python was 16-feet.

This giant python was controlled while he was devouring the pet goat of a villager.

It was released in the nearby Swang Reserve Forest under the supervision of Forest Department.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Assam Assam State in northeast India

Assam floods: Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to provide help to those affected

 "The whole country is with Assam. People of Assam are battling this problem with their courageous nature and will overcome this disaster," Gandhi said in a tweet..
IndiaTimes
Assam floods: Normal lives disrupted, rescue operation underway [Video]

Assam floods: Normal lives disrupted, rescue operation underway

Low-lying areas in Assam's Chirang submerged due to heavy rainfall and flood situation in the state. State Minister of Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes, Chandan Brahma said, "More than 100 villages affected due to flood here. Over 2,500 people shifted to 20 relief camps. Animals have also been moved to safer locations." On the other hand, villages in Dibrugarh flooded after the water level of Brahmaputra River rose following incessant rainfall in the region. Normal life of people living in low lying areas has been disrupted.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:40Published

Assam flood situation remains grim; 5 more dead, nearly 36 lakh affected

 Five more people died in flood-related incidents in Assam and 35.76 lakh people across 28 of the 33 districts in the state are now affected. One person each died..
IndiaTimes

Nagaon district Nagaon district District in Assam, India


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PositivePyrami1

PositivePyramids @LordNishar Most people cannot fathom caring for something 20 feet long, that eats 2-3 rabbits per week. Just the c… https://t.co/fnZkdKDQqN 3 days ago

BashWoman

BashWoman RT @thestorymug: Burmese Python Weighing 38 kg and 16-Feet Long Rescued in Assam @wti_org_india @nagaonpolice @diprassam @mygovassam #Pytho… 4 days ago

thestorymug

The Story Mug Burmese Python Weighing 38 kg and 16-Feet Long Rescued in Assam @wti_org_india @nagaonpolice @diprassam @mygovassam… https://t.co/EQRPQomRSQ 4 days ago