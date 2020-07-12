16-feet-long Burmese python rescued in Assam's Nagaon

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Assam State in northeast India
Assam floods: Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to provide help to those affected"The whole country is with Assam. People of Assam are battling this problem with their courageous nature and will overcome this disaster," Gandhi said in a tweet..
IndiaTimes
Assam floods: Normal lives disrupted, rescue operation underway
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:40Published
Assam flood situation remains grim; 5 more dead, nearly 36 lakh affectedFive more people died in flood-related incidents in Assam and 35.76 lakh people across 28 of the 33 districts in the state are now affected. One person each died..
IndiaTimes
Nagaon district District in Assam, India
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this