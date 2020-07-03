Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: 'Ardaas', 'Yajna' performed for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:15s - Published
COVID-19: 'Ardaas', 'Yajna' performed for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery

COVID-19: 'Ardaas', 'Yajna' performed for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery

Special 'Ardaas' was performed at Gurudwara Yahiyaganj for Amitabh Bachchan's good health in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on July 12.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek tested COVID-19 positive on July 11.

Gurudwara Yahiyaganj's Secretary, Manmohan Singh Happy said, "May God heal them fast and save them and the whole world from this pandemic." Meanwhile in Kolkata, actor's fan club organised 'Yajna' for Big-B's speedy recovery.

The 'Yajna' will be continued till Amitabh Bachchan's recovers.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also tested positive on July 12 while COVID-19 report of Jaya Bachchan was negative.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Indian actor

Hema Malini dismisses rumours of ill health, says she's 'absolutely fine' [Video]

Hema Malini dismisses rumours of ill health, says she's 'absolutely fine'

Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini has dismissed rumours about her ill health, and said she is "absolutely fine" with the blessings of Lord Krishna. Rumours of the BJP leader being hospitalised started doing the rounds of social media after the COVID-19 spread its legs in film fraternity with Amitabh Bachchan and his son testing positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli wishes Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan a 'speedy recovery' from COVID-19

 The Prime Minister of Nepal took to his official handle on the microblogging website Twitter and wished the "legendary actor of India" and his son a speedy..
DNA
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19

After actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus, now the latter's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have contracted COVID-19. However, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus. The information was revealed by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Twitter.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Yajna Yajna Ritual offering sacrifice in Hinduism


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 62.93 per cent: Health ministry

 Focused and coordinated action by the Centre along with states and UTs, effective clinical management of coronavirus and timely diagnosis led to a consistent..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus: Some air conditioning units risk spreading Covid-19 and should be turned off, advise experts

 Systems that recycle air 'could be responsible for recirculating and spreading airborne viral particles into the path of socially distanced users'
Independent

Abhishek Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Indian actor

Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

 Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, his son and two other family members have tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai, India’s financial and..
WorldNews

Manmohan Singh Manmohan Singh Economist and 13th Prime Minister of India

MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to probe violation of legal provisions by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation & others

 The other trustees include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and P Chidambaram.
DNA
Rain lashes parts of Shimla, likely to continue in parts of HP [Video]

Rain lashes parts of Shimla, likely to continue in parts of HP

Dark clouds covered the sky of Shimla city. Sudden rain lashed parts of Shimla and dipped the temperature further. IMD Shimla Director Manmohan Singh said, "Thunderstorm is expected on July 5 and July 6 in the state. On July 7, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi, Kangra and Chamba districts."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

UP govt forms panel to probe Kanpur ambush, Vikas Dubey's encounter

 The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday constituted a one-member commission to probe the Kanpur ambush and the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey.The panel will be..
IndiaTimes

UP assembly polls to be fought under leadership of Priyanka Gandhi: Lallu

 ongress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be the "face of the party" in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu..
IndiaTimes

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands thorough investigation into woman panchayat officer suicide case

 In a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, she said the young and honest officer posted in Ballia had raised several questions on the..
IndiaTimes

Uttar Pradesh govt to impose 'mini' lockdown every weekend, only essential services to be allowed

 The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement a 'mini' lockdown in the state twice every week to deal with the increasing number of coronavirus cases..
DNA

Lucknow Lucknow Metropolis and state capital in Uttar Pradesh, India

Penalty for not wearing face mask increased from Rs 100 to Rs 500 in UP [Video]

Penalty for not wearing face mask increased from Rs 100 to Rs 500 in UP

While briefing a press conference in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad announced that the penalty amount for not wearing face mask in public would be raised from Rs 100 to Rs 500 and a notification has been issued to this effect today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:16Published
1196 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in UP [Video]

1196 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in UP

In a press conference held in Lucknow on July 08, Principal Health Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Amit Mohan Prasad informed that total 1,196 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state in last 24 hours. "In the last 24 hours, 1,196 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported. The active cases in the state stand at 9,980. A total of 20,331 have been discharged after recovering from the disease. The death toll stands at 845," said Amit Mohan Prasad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published
Lucknow Development Authority officials put notice outside Vikas Dubey's residence [Video]

Lucknow Development Authority officials put notice outside Vikas Dubey's residence

The officials of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) have put a notice at history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's residence in Lucknow. Vikas Dubey's wife Richa Dubey has been asked by LDA officials to present a copy of the map of the house at LDA office. Yesterday (July 07), house of Vikas Dubey was seized by LDA officials in Krishna Nagar area of Lucknow. Kanpur encounter took place on July 03 in Bikaru village where at least eight cops lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published
COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals can talk to their relatives on phone: UP Addl Chief Secy [Video]

COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals can talk to their relatives on phone: UP Addl Chief Secy

In a press conference held in Lucknow on July 07, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh, Awanish Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals can talk to their relatives on phone. "Health Department has completed more than 33,000 COVID helpdesk in coordination with different departments. Chief Minister has directed to make sure ample arrangement of ambulance in the state and also directed to test 30,000 people in a day. Chief Minister has also directed that patients admitted in COVID hospitals to talk to their relatives on phone so that their relatives may know their condition," said Awanish Awasthi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Indian actress


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ash, Jaya's COVID-19 results awaited: Tope

After Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that they had been tested positive for...
IndiaTimes - Published

Special prayers for Amitabh-Abhishek

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to a city hospital on Saturday evening after they tested...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Viral Posts This Week: Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For Covid-19 [Video]

Viral Posts This Week: Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For Covid-19

Amitabh Bahcchan and Abhishek Bachchan on social media confirmed they have both been tested positive for novel coronavirus and have been admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. The nation prays..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 02:55Published
Amitabh tests positive, fans perform puja for speedy recovery|Oneindia News [Video]

Amitabh tests positive, fans perform puja for speedy recovery|Oneindia News

Massive fanbase of Amitabh Bachchan is in worry after actor tested COVID-19 positive. Fans performed puja at temple in Bhopal for his recovery. Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published
Fans of Amitabh Bachchan perform puja for actor's speedy recovery [Video]

Fans of Amitabh Bachchan perform puja for actor's speedy recovery

Massive fanbase of Amitabh Bachchan is in worry after actor tested COVID-19 positive. Fans performed puja at temple in Bhopal for his recovery. Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published