COVID-19: 'Ardaas', 'Yajna' performed for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amitabh Bachchan Indian actor
Hema Malini dismisses rumours of ill health, says she's 'absolutely fine'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20Published
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli wishes Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan a 'speedy recovery' from COVID-19The Prime Minister of Nepal took to his official handle on the microblogging website Twitter and wished the "legendary actor of India" and his son a speedy..
DNA
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:39Published
Yajna Ritual offering sacrifice in Hinduism
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 62.93 per cent: Health ministryFocused and coordinated action by the Centre along with states and UTs, effective clinical management of coronavirus and timely diagnosis led to a consistent..
IndiaTimes
Coronavirus: Some air conditioning units risk spreading Covid-19 and should be turned off, advise expertsSystems that recycle air 'could be responsible for recirculating and spreading airborne viral particles into the path of socially distanced users'
Independent
Abhishek Bachchan Indian actor
Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, his son and two other family members have tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai, India’s financial and..
WorldNews
Manmohan Singh Economist and 13th Prime Minister of India
MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to probe violation of legal provisions by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation & othersThe other trustees include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and P Chidambaram.
DNA
Chidambaram shares photo collage of Modi, Manmohan's visits to injured soldiers, says pictures worth a million words
IndiaTimes
Rain lashes parts of Shimla, likely to continue in parts of HP
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:54Published
Uttar Pradesh State in India
UP govt forms panel to probe Kanpur ambush, Vikas Dubey's encounterThe Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday constituted a one-member commission to probe the Kanpur ambush and the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey.The panel will be..
IndiaTimes
UP assembly polls to be fought under leadership of Priyanka Gandhi: Lalluongress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be the "face of the party" in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu..
IndiaTimes
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands thorough investigation into woman panchayat officer suicide caseIn a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, she said the young and honest officer posted in Ballia had raised several questions on the..
IndiaTimes
Uttar Pradesh govt to impose 'mini' lockdown every weekend, only essential services to be allowedThe Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement a 'mini' lockdown in the state twice every week to deal with the increasing number of coronavirus cases..
DNA
Lucknow Metropolis and state capital in Uttar Pradesh, India
Penalty for not wearing face mask increased from Rs 100 to Rs 500 in UP
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:16Published
1196 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in UP
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37Published
Lucknow Development Authority officials put notice outside Vikas Dubey's residence
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07Published
COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals can talk to their relatives on phone: UP Addl Chief Secy
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41Published
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Indian actress
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources