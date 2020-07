Ancelotti: The attitude of the team was not good Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:15s - Published 4 minutes ago Ancelotti: The attitude of the team was not good Carlo Ancelotti speaks to Sky Sports following Everton's 3-0 defeat against Wolves. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Ancelotti: Our spirit is very good



Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti praises his team's spirit after they held on to beat Leicester at Goodison Park 2-1. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:08 Published 2 weeks ago