Government announces £700m for Britain-EU border
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
More than £700 million is to be spent on building new infrastructure, hiring staff and developing technology to ensure Britain’s border systems are fully operational when the UK leaves the EU at the end of the year.Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the major investment would ensure traders and the border industry are able to “manage the changes and seize the opportunities” when the transition period ends in December.

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

More than £700 million is to be spent on building new infrastructure, hiring staff and developing technology to ensure Britain's border systems are fully operational when the UK leaves the EU at the end of the year. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the major investment would ensure traders and the border industry are able to "manage the changes and seize the opportunities" when the transition period ends in December.

Michael Gove Michael Gove British Conservative politician

