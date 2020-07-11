Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Wears Mask In Public For First Time
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:34s - Published
President Trump Wears Mask In Public For First Time
CBS4's Michael George shares the latest developments from around the nation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

President Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldCBS News


News24.com | Trump finally dons mask as US sets new virus case record

President Donald Trump finally yielded to pressure and wore a face mask in public for the first time...
News24 - Published

Trump news – live: President says 'shouldn't be hard' for Kanye West to siphon votes from Biden and wears mask in public for first time as coronavirus cases surge


Independent - Published


Tweets about this

alpipkin

Al 🇺🇸 Deplorable Cultist 🇺🇸 RT @nisegrimm93: President Trump has such a commanding presence in every situation. Can’t wait to see what critics come up with spinning t… 3 seconds ago

hgali5

Hanan Hassan RT @BBCWorld: “I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask" President Trump wears a face mask in public for the first time since the start o… 26 seconds ago

holkarmaharaj

richard holkar RT @scroll_in: United States President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time on Saturday, reports AFP. “I’ve never bee… 1 minute ago

sherri_millette

Sherri Millette RT @CTVNews: U.S. President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time on Saturday. https://t.co/CRImbKrQGy 2 minutes ago

kennekai

Kennedy KK 😷 RT @AJEnglish: President Donald Trump wears mask in public for the first time during COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/YOTDRPvutN https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

PrideNews1

Pride News RT @jennfranconews: President Trump wears a mask during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Saturday, marking the fi… 3 minutes ago

DonaldsonB33

BD @CNNPolitics President Trump wears a mask. there is your news CNN. stop using Coronavirus for a political agenda.… https://t.co/BFbLQ9BXMg 3 minutes ago

PeteMcCool1

Pete McCool RT @Destiny3650: President Trump wears a mask for the first time in public at Walter Reed Military Hospital visit and MSM is having a “titt… 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump wears mask in public for first time during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Donald Trump wears mask in public for first time during COVID-19 pandemic

The US President had previously sent mixed signals about wearing masks, recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:00Published
Trump wears mask in public for first time [Video]

Trump wears mask in public for first time

Donald Trump has been seen wearing a mask in public, despite previously appearing reluctant to endorse their use.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:04Published
Donald Trump wears face mask in public for the first time as Covid-19 menace continues|Oneinida News [Video]

Donald Trump wears face mask in public for the first time as Covid-19 menace continues|Oneinida News

As the Coronavirus menace continues to haunt United States, US President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time Saturday, finally yielding to intense pressure to set a public health..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published