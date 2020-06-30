FACEMASK ENFORCEMENT: Contra Costa County Gets Tough On COVID-19 Facemask Restrictions

Reopened Then Shut, CoCo County Cancels Indoor Religious GatheringsA rise in COVID-19 cases has prompted Contra Costa County to once again cancel all indoor church services just days after they were allowed to reopen. John Ramos reports. (7-12-20)
State Orders New Round Of Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases SkyrocketWilson Walker reports on new orders restricting indoor operations for several sectors of economy in counties on state watch list (7+1+2020)
Bay Area Counties Put Brakes On Reopening Due To Surge In COVID-19 CasesAlameda and Contra Costa County are slamming on the brakes when it comes to reopening during the pandemic. Andrea Nakano tells us about the warning signs.