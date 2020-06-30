FACEMASK ENFORCEMENT: Contra Costa County Gets Tough On COVID-19 Facemask Restrictions



Related videos from verified sources Reopened Then Shut, CoCo County Cancels Indoor Religious Gatherings



A rise in COVID-19 cases has prompted Contra Costa County to once again cancel all indoor church services just days after they were allowed to reopen. John Ramos reports. (7-12-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:26 Published 1 day ago State Orders New Round Of Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases Skyrocket



Wilson Walker reports on new orders restricting indoor operations for several sectors of economy in counties on state watch list (7+1+2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:31 Published 2 weeks ago Bay Area Counties Put Brakes On Reopening Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases



Alameda and Contra Costa County are slamming on the brakes when it comes to reopening during the pandemic. Andrea Nakano tells us about the warning signs. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:12 Published 2 weeks ago