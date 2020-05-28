Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Simon Cowell planning to buy a house in Barbados
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Simon Cowell planning to buy a house in Barbados

Simon Cowell planning to buy a house in Barbados

Music mogul Simon Cowell is planning to buy a house in Barbados, a source has claimed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ElaineDavies943

Elaine RT @DailyMailCeleb: Simon Cowell 'is planning to buy a £10million house in Barbados' https://t.co/DVCRREXU1i 2 hours ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Simon Cowell 'is planning to buy a £10million house in Barbados' https://t.co/DVCRREXU1i 3 hours ago

thegirlsun3

thegirlsun Simon Cowell 'is planning to buy a £10million house in Barbados' https://t.co/In66u0cpd1 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Holly Cowell! Holly Willoughby's father looks identical to Simon Cowell in throwback photo [Video]

Holly Cowell! Holly Willoughby's father looks identical to Simon Cowell in throwback photo

Holly Willoughby's father looked identical to Simon Cowell in a cute throwback photo!

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34Published
Gabrielle Union files complaint over America's Got Talent exit [Video]

Gabrielle Union files complaint over America's Got Talent exit

Gabrielle Union has filed a complaint against Simon Cowell and his Syco Entertainment partners over her dismissal from America's Got Talent.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Trending: Gabrielle Union complained about Simon Cowell's smoking on set of Americas Got Talent, Ariana Grande's boyfriend makes [Video]

Trending: Gabrielle Union complained about Simon Cowell's smoking on set of Americas Got Talent, Ariana Grande's boyfriend makes

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published