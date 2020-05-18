COVID-19: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Amitabh Bachchan, wishes for speedy recovery

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made sand art of megastar Amitabh Bachchan at Puri beach in Odisha on July 12.

He wrote a message 'Millions of blessings with you' on it.

Patnaik also wished speedy recovery of Bachchan family.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested coronavirus positive on July 12.

Jaya Bachchan's COVID-19 report was negative.