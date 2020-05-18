COVID-19: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Amitabh Bachchan, wishes for speedy recovery

Special 'Ardaas' was performed at Gurudwara Yahiyaganj for Amitabh Bachchan's good health in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on July 12. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek tested COVID-19 positive on July 11. Gurudwara Yahiyaganj's Secretary, Manmohan Singh Happy said, "May God heal them fast and save them and the whole world from this pandemic." Meanwhile in Kolkata, actor's fan club organised 'Yajna' for Big-B's speedy recovery. The 'Yajna' will be continued till Amitabh Bachchan's recovers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also tested positive on July 12 while COVID-19 report of Jaya Bachchan was negative.
Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini has dismissed rumours about her ill health, and said she is "absolutely fine" with the blessings of Lord Krishna. Rumours of the BJP leader being hospitalised started doing the rounds of social media after the COVID-19 spread its legs in film fraternity with Amitabh Bachchan and his son testing positive for the coronavirus.
On 'World No Tobacco Day', famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a massive sand art at Puri's beach. Celebrated every year on May 31, the day aims to spread awareness on harmful effects of tobacco. Sudarshan Pattnaik urged people to quit smoking due to its adverse effects on health. According to World Health Organisation, over one billion people worldwide use tobacco and over 8 million people die from tobacco use every year.
In a bid to create awareness among the masses, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand sculpture on cyclone Amphan. The sand art was made at a beach in Odisha's Puri. Pattnaik wrote a message 'Don't Panic Stay Safe'. IMD has issued a warning that cyclone Amphan will intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm in next few hours. People are advised to not venture into North Bay of Bengal.
Forest officials along with members of People for Animals rescued a 10-feet-long King Cobra on July 07. The snake was found from the premises of Jarada Jagannath Temple of Ganjam district. It was later released into the forest. PFA member, Tara Prasad Das said, "It was around 10-feet-long; locals were not able to understand its length. We released it in the nearest forest area."
After actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus, now the latter's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have contracted COVID-19. However, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus. The information was revealed by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Twitter.