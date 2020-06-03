Pope 'pained' by Turkey's Hagia Sophia decision

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pope Francis 266th pope of the Catholic Church
Pope appoints ex-ECB boss Draghi to prestigious academy of social sciencesVATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has appointed former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi as a member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, the..
WorldNews
Pope Denounces Unimaginable 'Hell' of Libyan Migrant CampsPope Francis denounced the unimaginable "hell" of Libya's migrant detention camps as he celebrated a Mass on Wednesday in honor of would-be asylum seekers who..
WorldNews
Pope Francis Condemns K*lling of George Floyd
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
Pope Francis honours George Floyd, says 'no one can turn blind eye to racism'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:58Published
Turkey Country in Western Asia with a small portion in Southeastern Europe
Erdogan rebuffs criticism over Hagia Sophia conversion to mosqueISTANBUL: President on Saturday rejected worldwide condemnation over 's decision to convert the Byzantine-era monument back into a , saying it represented his..
WorldNews
Hagia Sophia: World Council of Churches appeals to Turkey on mosque decisionThe Geneva-based World Council of Churches says it represents more than 500 million Christians. The letter is from Ioan Sauca, interim general secretary, who..
WorldNews
Turkey reconverts Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:31Published
Hagia Sophia UNESCO World Heritage Site in Istanbul, Turkey
Hagia Sophia: Pope 'pained' as Istanbul museum reverts to mosqueThe Pope is the latest faith leader to voice concern at the Istanbul museum reverting to a mosque.
BBC News
Istanbul Most populous city in Turkey
Turkey's president formally makes Hagia Sophia a mosqueTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday formally re-converted Istanbul’s sixth-century iconic Hagia Sophia into a mosque, hours after a high court..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources