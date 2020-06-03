Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pope 'pained' by Turkey's Hagia Sophia decision
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Pope 'pained' by Turkey's Hagia Sophia decision

Pope 'pained' by Turkey's Hagia Sophia decision

Pope Francis said on Sunday he was hurt by Turkey's decision to make Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum a mosque, the latest religious leader to condemn the move.

Megan Revell reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pope Francis Pope Francis 266th pope of the Catholic Church

Pope appoints ex-ECB boss Draghi to prestigious academy of social sciences

 VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has appointed former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi as a member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, the..
WorldNews

Pope Denounces Unimaginable 'Hell' of Libyan Migrant Camps

 Pope Francis denounced the unimaginable "hell" of Libya's migrant detention camps as he celebrated a Mass on Wednesday in honor of would-be asylum seekers who..
WorldNews
Pope Francis Condemns K*lling of George Floyd [Video]

Pope Francis Condemns K*lling of George Floyd

Pope Francis recently spoke out in response to the social unrest currently taking place in the United States.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published
Pope Francis honours George Floyd, says 'no one can turn blind eye to racism' [Video]

Pope Francis honours George Floyd, says 'no one can turn blind eye to racism'

Francis implored God for national reconciliation and peace. He called the death of George Floyd tragic, and said he was praying for him and all those who had been killed as a result of the "sin of racism".

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:58Published

Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia with a small portion in Southeastern Europe

Erdogan rebuffs criticism over Hagia Sophia conversion to mosque

 ISTANBUL: President on Saturday rejected worldwide condemnation over 's decision to convert the Byzantine-era monument back into a , saying it represented his..
WorldNews

Hagia Sophia: World Council of Churches appeals to Turkey on mosque decision

 The Geneva-based World Council of Churches says it represents more than 500 million Christians. The letter is from Ioan Sauca, interim general secretary, who..
WorldNews
Turkey reconverts Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque [Video]

Turkey reconverts Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque

President Erdogan declares iconic cultural site reopen to Muslim worship after a court ruling.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:31Published

Hagia Sophia Hagia Sophia UNESCO World Heritage Site in Istanbul, Turkey

Hagia Sophia: Pope 'pained' as Istanbul museum reverts to mosque

 The Pope is the latest faith leader to voice concern at the Istanbul museum reverting to a mosque.
BBC News

Istanbul Istanbul Most populous city in Turkey

Turkey's president formally makes Hagia Sophia a mosque

 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday formally re-converted Istanbul’s sixth-century iconic Hagia Sophia into a mosque, hours after a high court..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hagia Sophia: World Council of Churches appeals to Turkey on mosque decision

Hagia Sophia: World Council of Churches appeals to Turkey on mosque decision The Geneva-based World Council of Churches says it represents more than 500 million Christians. The...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNews24


Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan formally makes Hagia Sophia a mosque

The president of Turkey on Friday formally converted Istanbul's sixth-century Hagia Sophia back into...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comWorldNews



Tweets about this

pendamite_tapan

Tapan Chattaraj RT @OpIndia_com: Pope says he is pained to see the transformation of Hagia Sophia into mosque by Turkish government https://t.co/LApL7Ie6lL 58 seconds ago

Eric_Ericeira

NeotERIC 🌐 1of #TheMighty200 RT @Reuters: Pope 'very pained' by decision to turn Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into mosque https://t.co/fqlwrjJ8eq https://t.co/bVwXZY9… 1 minute ago

Twinnz4you

Türker Ertuna RT @mutludc: Pope 'deeply pained' over Turkey's move on Hagia Sophia https://t.co/PlCFL3RjXQ https://t.co/V6FmtbU3lM 1 minute ago

MonkeyDragon18

Monkey.Ｄ.Dragon RT @BBCWorld: Pope Francis says he's "pained" by Turkey's decision to convert Istanbul's Hagia Sophia back into a mosque https://t.co/CfC… 2 minutes ago

Political_QRM

Ann Marie Pope Francis says he's "deeply pained" on Turkey's decision on the Hagia Sophia https://t.co/QfqGAfiSLu Seriously?… https://t.co/ckqxIDfzvV 3 minutes ago

PhilipPullella

Philip Pullella Pope says he is 'very pained' by Turkish government decision to turn Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque,… https://t.co/gB6dPM0E57 3 minutes ago

Dahlinke2306

Maddin Daniel RT @business: Pope Francis says that he is “deeply pained” over the decision by Turkey to change the status of Hagia Sophia — which was bui… 3 minutes ago

Creggi1

Creggi Pope Francis says he is 'deeply pained' over Turkey's decision on Hagia Sophia https://t.co/Sm38LV7xmw #FoxNews 7 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hagia Sophia Museum: Court to rule if Istanbul landmark should be a mosque again [Video]

Hagia Sophia Museum: Court to rule if Istanbul landmark should be a mosque again

Hagia Sophia Museum: Court to rule if Istanbul landmark should be a mosque again

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:33Published
Turkey's Hagia Sophia and the battle to reconvert it to a mosque [Video]

Turkey's Hagia Sophia and the battle to reconvert it to a mosque

Turkey's highest court is set to decide the status of the Hagia Sophia, but experts say a legal ruling is only symbolic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published