Pope 'pained' by Turkey's Hagia Sophia decision

Pope Francis said on Sunday he was hurt by Turkey's decision to make Istanbul 's Hagia Sophia museum a mosque, the latest religious leader to condemn the move.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday formally re-converted Istanbul’s sixth-century iconic Hagia Sophia into a mosque, hours after a high court..

Most populous city in Turkey

Istanbul Most populous city in Turkey

The Pope is the latest faith leader to voice concern at the Istanbul museum reverting to a mosque.

Turkey reconverts Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque President Erdogan declares iconic cultural site reopen to Muslim worship after a court ruling.

The Geneva-based World Council of Churches says it represents more than 500 million Christians. The letter is from Ioan Sauca, interim general secretary, who..

ISTANBUL: President on Saturday rejected worldwide condemnation over 's decision to convert the Byzantine-era monument back into a , saying it represented his..

Country in Western Asia with a small portion in Southeastern Europe

Turkey Country in Western Asia with a small portion in Southeastern Europe

Pope Francis honours George Floyd, says 'no one can turn blind eye to racism' Francis implored God for national reconciliation and peace. He called the death of George Floyd tragic, and said he was praying for him and all those who had been killed as a result of the "sin of racism".

Pope Francis Condemns K*lling of George Floyd Pope Francis recently spoke out in response to the social unrest currently taking place in the United States.

Pope Francis denounced the unimaginable "hell" of Libya's migrant detention camps as he celebrated a Mass on Wednesday in honor of would-be asylum seekers who..

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has appointed former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi as a member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, the..

266th pope of the Catholic Church

Pope Francis 266th pope of the Catholic Church

The president of Turkey on Friday formally converted Istanbul's sixth-century Hagia Sophia back into...

The Geneva-based World Council of Churches says it represents more than 500 million Christians. The...