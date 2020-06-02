J&K: BJP leaders visit murdered party worker's family, give compensation

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders visited the family of Sheikh Waseem Bari in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore.

Bari, the former district president of BJP's Bandipore unit, was murdered by terrorists on July 8.

His father, Bashir Ahmad, and brother Umar, also lost their lives in the attack on their shop in Bandipore.

BJP's Ram Madhav, Ravinder Raina, and Union minister Jitendra Singh visited the victims' family to hand over a compensation cheque.

Madhav also took potshots at J&K's regional parties.