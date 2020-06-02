Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

J&K: BJP leaders visit murdered party worker's family, give compensation
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:01s - Published
J&K: BJP leaders visit murdered party worker's family, give compensation

J&K: BJP leaders visit murdered party worker's family, give compensation

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders visited the family of Sheikh Waseem Bari in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore.

Bari, the former district president of BJP's Bandipore unit, was murdered by terrorists on July 8.

His father, Bashir Ahmad, and brother Umar, also lost their lives in the attack on their shop in Bandipore.

BJP's Ram Madhav, Ravinder Raina, and Union minister Jitendra Singh visited the victims' family to hand over a compensation cheque.

Madhav also took potshots at J&K's regional parties.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ram Madhav, Jitendra Singh meet family of Wasim Bari in Bandipora [Video]

Ram Madhav, Jitendra Singh meet family of Wasim Bari in Bandipora

After the tragic death of BJP leader Wasim Bari, along with his father and brother at the hands of terrorists, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav, met his..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:12Published
Watch: BJP leaders target Congress on 45th anniversary of emergency [Video]

Watch: BJP leaders target Congress on 45th anniversary of emergency

Senior BJP leaders slammed the Congress on the 45th anniversary of Emergency on Thursday, alleging it still suffered from the 'Emergency mindset' and the interests of 'one family' prevailed over those..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:40Published
'Will work together', says new Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta after replacing Manoj Tiwari [Video]

'Will work together', says new Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta after replacing Manoj Tiwari

Newly appointed Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, Adesh Kumar Gupta, on June 02 said that party will work together. "I'm thankful to PM Modi, Nadda and other senior leaders of the party for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published