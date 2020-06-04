Lea Michele Deletes Twitter

Lea Michele has deleted her Twitter account over the disappearance of her Glee co-star Naya Rivera.

Michele’s account on the platform disappeared on Saturday.

Michele has not yet addressed the deletion.

The Independent says her account had in recent days been tagged in a number of tweets demanding she comment on Rivera’s disappearance.

Others had tagged her directly in abusive messages.

Michele and Rivera were at the centre of a number of feud rumors when 'Glee' was on the air.

Michele's career has been ruined by accusations of diva behavior from many of her co-stars.