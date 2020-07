ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. July 12, 2020 Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:51s - Published 5 minutes ago 6 a.m. forecast for July 12, 2020 San Diego's Most Accurate Forecast 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WILL BRING OCCASIONAL HIGHCLOUDS, AND A SLIGHT CHANCEFOR SHOWERS,MAINLY OVER THE MOUNTAINS. ITWILL BE COOLER ON MONDAY AS THEHIGHALOFT WEAKENS AND ONSHORE FLOWINCREASES,A MASSIVE FIRE RIPS THROUGH A249-YEAR-OLD HISTORIC MISSIONA MASSIVE FIRE RIPS THROUGH A249-YEAR-OLD HISTORIC MISSION





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources ABC 10News Pinpoint with Jennifer Delacruz



ABC 10News Pinpoint with Jennifer Delacruz Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:25 Published 15 hours ago Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 60s with a light north to northeast wind around 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be cooler Sunday with highs back in the.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:07 Published 17 hours ago Tracking the Tropics | July 11 Evening Update



ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:58 Published 18 hours ago