Naya Rivera American actress and singer
Search for Naya Rivera continues: Authorities use sonar to navigate murky watersAuthorities have shared the methods by which they are searching for actress Naya Rivera who is presumed dead after disappearing from a rented boat.
Naya Rivera search continues as authorities release underwater footageTwo days since the disappearance of actor Naya Rivera, the search continues at Lake Piru with no sign of the star in sight. Authorities have now released..
Naya Rivera's disappearance is a hard reminder(CNN)Actress Naya Rivera, perhaps best known for her turn as Santana Lopez on the campy Fox dramedy "Glee," was presumed dead on Thursday after disappearing at a..
Sonar Technique that uses sound propagation
California State in the western United States
Search continues for missing Glee actress Naya Rivera
Ventura County, California County in California, United States
Naya Rivera appears to have drowned in ‘tragic accident’; search continues for ‘Glee’ starAuthorities planned Friday to renew the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with..
WorldNews
In CA: Search continues for 'Glee' star's body; education lawsuits pile upActress Naya Rivera is presumed dead after going missing during a boat trip in Ventura County. The state and the University of California file lawsuits against..
Lake Piru Lake in California
Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be recovered'
