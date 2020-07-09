Global  
 

Search Continues For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera
Search Continues For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Search Continues For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Sonar equipment and a specially-trained dog are being used to search for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera in murky California waters.

According to CNN, Ventura County authorities say the recovery operation could take days.

Rivera, 33, went to Lake Piru on Wednesday.

She rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son, then vanished.

Rivera's son was on the boat, but she was nowhere to be found.

Lea Michele Deletes Twitter

Lea Michele Deletes Twitter

Lea Michele has deleted her Twitter account over the disappearance of her Glee co-star Naya Rivera. Michele’s account on the platform disappeared on Saturday. Michele has not yet addressed the deletion. The Independent says her account had in recent days been tagged in a number of tweets demanding she comment on Rivera’s disappearance. Others had tagged her directly in abusive messages. Michele and Rivera were at the centre of a number of feud rumors when 'Glee' was on the air.

Search for Naya Rivera continues: Authorities use sonar to navigate murky waters

 Authorities have shared the methods by which they are searching for actress Naya Rivera who is presumed dead after disappearing from a rented boat.
Naya Rivera search continues as authorities release underwater footage

 Two days since the disappearance of actor Naya Rivera, the search continues at Lake Piru with no sign of the star in sight. Authorities have now released..
Naya Rivera's disappearance is a hard reminder

 (CNN)Actress Naya Rivera, perhaps best known for her turn as Santana Lopez on the campy Fox dramedy "Glee," was presumed dead on Thursday after disappearing at a..
Cosby Owes Millions In Legal Fees

Cosby Owes Millions In Legal Fees

Last year a judge ordered Bill Cosby to pay $2.75 million in legal bills to a California law firm. The law firm, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, of Los Angeles, Calif said Cosby hasn't paid the money as yet. Fox News reports that on Friday, the firm filed papers in Manhattan Supreme Court saying Cosby was delinquent in payment. The firm says because of 10 percent interest that has accrued, they are now owed $2.98 million.

California Parents Agree to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

 Prosecutors said Todd and Diane Blake paid $250,000 to fraudulently gain their daughter’s admission to the University of Southern California as a volleyball..
Search continues for missing Glee actress Naya Rivera

Search continues for missing Glee actress Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera’s four-year-old son told police he watched her disappear beneath the water at the California lake she is feared to have drowned at, an officer has said.Police told the PA news agency that Josey Hollis, who is safe and well, observed his mother disappear under the waves during their boating trip on Wednesday.There is no evidence to suggest Rivera, 33, left Lake Piru, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office sergeant Kevin Donoghue said.

The Search Of 'Glee' Actresses Body Continues

The Search Of 'Glee' Actresses Body Continues

Of Friday, the search for the body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera resumed. CNN reports that Rivera went missing from a lake in Southern California. She is presumed dead following a boat ride she took Wednesday with her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. Rivera came to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, north of Los Angeles, around 1 p.m. PST on Wednesday. Officials said more that 80 people were involved in the search for Rivera.

Naya Rivera appears to have drowned in ‘tragic accident’; search continues for ‘Glee’ star

 Authorities planned Friday to renew the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with..
In CA: Search continues for 'Glee' star's body; education lawsuits pile up

 Actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead after going missing during a boat trip in Ventura County. The state and the University of California file lawsuits against..
'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Is Missing In A Lake

'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Is Missing In A Lake

Former "Glee" actress Naya Rivera has gone missing from a lake in Southern California, authorities said. CNN reports that Rivera vanished from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed her identity, and said it's looking for a possible drowning victim at the lake. Rivera went to the lake Wednesday afternoon and rented a boat with her young child. Both were seen going out on the lake together.

Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be recovered'

Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be recovered'

Video footage of Naya Rivera boarding a boat in Lake Piru, California, has been released by police, who fear the Glee star's body may "never be recovered" due to the underwater conditions.

Teams Enter Day 5 In Search At Lake Piru For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Teams Enter Day 5 In Search At Lake Piru For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Search teams will be back out at Lake Piru Sunday in search for 33-year-old "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, who disappeared while boating last Wednesday and is presumed dead. Amy Johnson reports.

Saturday Marks Day 4 In Search At Lake Piru For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Saturday Marks Day 4 In Search At Lake Piru For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Saturday marks the fourth day in the search for 33-year-old "Glee" actress Naya Rivera after she went missing while on a lake with her 4-year-old son in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura..

Ventura County Sheriff's Department Continues Search For 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera

Ventura County Sheriff's Department Continues Search For 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera

Divers faced major challenges as the multiagency search for Rivera stretched into its third day Friday. The search is focusing on the north part of the lake, where Rivera’s son was discovered alone.

