Parishioners Hold Sunday Mass Day After Historic San Gabriel Mission Is Ravaged By Flames
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 03:14s - Published
The Sunday services were being held in the chapel, as opposed to inside the mission.

Joy Benedict reports.

