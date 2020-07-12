Parishioners Hold Sunday Mass Day After Historic San Gabriel Mission Is Ravaged By Flames
The Sunday services were being held in the chapel, as opposed to inside the mission.
Joy Benedict reports.
Parishioners Hold Sunday Mass Day After Historic 250-Year San Gabriel Mission Is Ravaged By FlamesParishioners of the San Gabriel Mission are holding Sunday mass a day after the historic 215-year-old building was ravaged by fire. Joy Benedict reports.