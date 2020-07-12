Brexit: UK to spend €790m on new GB-EU border control systems ready for 2021

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Brexit: Ashford site for 10,000 lorries to get customs checks plannedThe Ashford centre aims to minimise port disruption but the local MP says no-one was consulted on it.
BBC News
Irish border poll far too divisive at this stage – TaoiseachThe Irish premier has ruled out a border poll as “far too divisive at this stage”. Micheal Martin said he instead wants to focus on building relationships to..
WorldNews
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Government announces £700m for Britain-EU border
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this