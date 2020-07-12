Global  
 

Brexit: UK to spend €790m on new GB-EU border control systems ready for 2021
Brexit: Ashford site for 10,000 lorries to get customs checks planned

 The Ashford centre aims to minimise port disruption but the local MP says no-one was consulted on it.
BBC News

Irish border poll far too divisive at this stage – Taoiseach

 The Irish premier has ruled out a border poll as “far too divisive at this stage”. Micheal Martin said he instead wants to focus on building relationships to..
WorldNews

Government announces £700m for Britain-EU border [Video]

Government announces £700m for Britain-EU border

More than £700 million is to be spent on building new infrastructure, hiring staff and developing technology to ensure Britain’s border systems are fully operational when the UK leaves the EU at the end of the year.Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the major investment would ensure traders and the border industry are able to “manage the changes and seize the opportunities” when the transition period ends in December.

