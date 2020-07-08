Major concerns over border restrictions on Syria aid

|
|
Turkey Country in Western Asia with a small portion in Southeastern Europe
Pope 'pained' by Turkey's Hagia Sophia decision
Syrians will die as aid access is cut, agencies warnLives will be lost and more than 1.3 million will suffer following a UN resolution that leaves only one border crossing open for aid deliveries from Turkey into..
Erdogan rebuffs criticism over Hagia Sophia conversion to mosqueISTANBUL: President on Saturday rejected worldwide condemnation over 's decision to convert the Byzantine-era monument back into a , saying it represented his..
Hagia Sophia: World Council of Churches appeals to Turkey on mosque decisionThe Geneva-based World Council of Churches says it represents more than 500 million Christians. The letter is from Ioan Sauca, interim general secretary, who..
Syria Country in the Middle East
Ishak Mostefaoui: London student who joined Isis 'dies in Syrian jail'Captured jihadi previously told The Independent he was ready to serve prison time in UK for terror offences
UN limits aid to Syria's rebel area after Russia opposes dual routes
United Nations Security Council One of the six principal organs of the UN, charged with the maintenance of international peace and security
Syria aid deal: UNSC manages to keep only one crossing open
UN chief: Foreign interference in Libya conflict at 'unprecedented levels'United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council on Wednesday that the conflict in Libya has entered a new phase "with foreign..
