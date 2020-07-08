Global  
 

Major concerns over border restrictions on Syria aid
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Major concerns over border restrictions on Syria aid

Major concerns over border restrictions on Syria aid

The UN Security Council agreed on Friday to a compromise that leaves only one border crossing, instead of two, with Turkey open, which could prevent many from receiving vital aid.

