When Hurricane Maria Rolled Over Puerto Rico, Trump's Reaction Was To Sell It

US President Donald J.

Trump has had a fraught relationship with Puerto Rico ever since Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Nearly 3,000 people died as a result of the storm and aftereffects, including widespread power outages.

In fact, CNN reports that in Maria's aftermath, Trump once floated the idea, to then-acting DHS Secretary Elaine Duke, of selling the US territory.

Can we outsource the electricity?

Can we sell the island?

You know, or divest of that asset?

President Donald J.