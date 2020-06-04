Global  
 

The Normally Tight-Lipped Robert Mueller Weighs In On Roger Stone
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Former special counsel Robert Mueller is defending his office's prosecution of Roger Stone.

As part of Mueller's Russia investigation, Stone was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing Congress.

In an op-ed for the Washington Post, Mueller said Stone is still a convicted felon, despite President Donald Trump's commutation of Stone's sentence.

Because his sentence has been commuted, he will not go to prison.

But his conviction stands.

Robert Mueller CNN reports Trump's decision to commute Stone's sentence is the climax of a months-long effort to rewrite the history of the Mueller investigation.

Trump's move spared Stone from having to serve 40 months in prison after Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced him in February.

