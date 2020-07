Governor Desantis encourages the reopening of schools

Governors across the country are taking sides on safely reopening schools amid resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

GOVERNORS ACROSS THE COUNTRY ARETAKING SIDES IN THE DEBATE ONSAFELY REOPENING SCHOOLS AMID ARESURGENCE OF COVID-19 CASES.FRIDAY-- GOVERNOR RON DESANTISWEIGHED THE INCREASE OF CASESAGAINST THE EDUCATION GAP THATHE SAYS CAN COME FROM STUDENTSLEARNING AT HOME...AND COMPARED GOING TO SCHOOL TOGROCERY SHOPPING."If you can do Home Depot.

Ifyou can do Walmart.

If you cando these things, we absolutelycan do the schools.

I want ourkids to be able to minimize thiseducation gap that I think hasdeveloped."THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OFPEDIATRICS SAYS FLORIDA’SSTATEWIDE MANDATE TO REOPENSCHOOLS GOES AGAINST ITSRECOMMENDATIONS.YESTERDAY, PRESIDENT TRUMP ALSOREMINDED THE PUBLIC OF HISTHREAT TO WITHHOLD FEDERALFUNDING IF SCHOOLS DO NOTREOP