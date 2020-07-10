Desperate To See Her Husband With Alzheimer's, Woman Takes Dishwashing Job At Care Facility

18,850 people have been recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total cumulative number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients to 5,53,470. The recovery rate has further improved to 63.02% today. The Government of India on July 13 informed that 19 states have a recovery rate higher than the national average. 6,497 COVID-19 cases, 4,182 discharged and 193 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2,60,924, including 1,44,507 discharged, 1,05,637 active cases and 10,482 deaths. 4,328 new cases, 3,035 discharged and 66 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today.
A class 12th student Divyanshi Jain, scored 600 marks out of 600 to get 100% marks in the CBSE class 12 results declared on July 13.The 18-year-old did not lose a single mark in any of her six subjects scoring a 100 in each. Divyanshi appeared for the exam of all subjects except Geography, which was cancelled due to Covid-19. She was also among the toppers at her school and had scored 97% marks. While speaking to ANI, she said, "It is not compulsory to score the maximum marks, what is important is to give your 100 per cent."
Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE said on Monday two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received 'fast track' designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, speeding up the regulatory review process. Jillian Kitchener has more.
[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined Reverend Al Sharpton and others on Thursday in painting the words "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue - and right outside of Trump Tower. Lisa Bernhard has more.
[NFA] The Republican president's re-election effort sees re-opening schools shuttered by the coronavirus as part of a plan to restore his standing among suburban voters. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Anti-mask activists on Saturday (July 11) took their campaign to a grilled cheese bar and restaurant in Windermere, Florida - a state fast becoming the epicenter of COVID-19. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
[NFA] Mickey Mouse waved from a distance on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to a limited number of guests for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday spoke about reopening schools and told reporters, "We spent months saying that there were certain things that were essential. That included fast-food restaurants. It included Walmart. It included Home Depot... if all that is essential, then educating our kids is absolutely essential."