1 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:43s
At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said.

Fire Breaks Out on Ship at Naval Base in San Diego

The U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard was docked for scheduled maintenance, a Navy spokeswoman said.
Fire breaks out on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, 1 treated for smoke inhalation

Military officials on Sunday said a fire broke out on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San...
