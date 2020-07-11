Teen Surfer Dies, Suspected Australia Shark Attack

(CNN) A 15-year-old boy died in a suspected shark attack while surfing in New South Wales, Australia, police said Saturday.

"Witnesses have told police a shark attacked the teenager while he was surfing at Wilsons Headland at Wooli Beach, near Grafton," New South Wales police said in a statement.

First aid was rendered for serious injuries to his legs and despite CPR efforts to revive him, the 15-year-old died at the scene," police said.

Beaches in the area including Wooli, Diggers Camp and Minnie Water have been closed.

CNN's Angus Watson reported from Sydney, Australia, and Isaac Yee reported from Hong Kong.