Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida Shatters US Record Covid-19 Cases
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Florida Shatters US Record Covid-19 Cases

Florida Shatters US Record Covid-19 Cases

(CNN) With coronavirus cases climbing across the US, local and state leaders have found themselves at odds over the types of restrictions that should be in place to move forward effectively.

In Florida, Rep.

Donna Shalala said the virus is still out of control and places like Miami are edging closer to shutting down for a second time.

"It's out of control across the state because our governor won't even tell everybody to wear masks.

At least in Miami-Dade county, everyone must wear a mask when they're outside," she told CNN Saturday night.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Florida breaks US record with 15,300 coronavirus cases reported in single day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 15,300 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, once again shattering its record...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphJerusalem PostCBS NewsSeattlePI.com


Covid 19 coronavirus: Florida hits record case increase

Covid 19 coronavirus: Florida hits record case increase With the United States grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world, Florida hit a grim...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostGothamist


Florida reports record number of new Covid-19 cases

State has highest single day total since pandemic began as US ‘sun belt’ surge continues
FT.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSeattlePI.comcbs4.comJerusalem Post



Tweets about this

FatherThyme59

Father Time *** RT @dwbnseaside: Of the almost 270,000 cases of Covid 19 in Florida, I do not know 1 of them personally. Have no knowledge of anyone I know… 4 seconds ago

RedPilledMommy

Red Pilled Mommy 🐉🐲 RT @GeoRebekah: #Florida shatters one-day record for #USA with 15,300 new #COVID cases today. That's more than one-fourth of ALL the new ca… 25 seconds ago

SProCorner

รօƈﻨձl թгօ ƈօгռεг 🔞 RT @DWUhlfelderLaw: Florida just shatters national record with 15,300 new COVID-19 cases https://t.co/JO6IifCVVT 26 seconds ago

DaijonTBA

DAIJON TBA RT @WPLGLocal10: #BREAKING Coronavirus: Florida shatters single-day COVID-19 record, reports 15,300 new cases https://t.co/kXF13A1vXW https… 44 seconds ago

majikldy

Debra Burnett RT @travisakers: JUST IN: Florida shatters another record for single-day COVID-19 cases with 15,300 positive tests reported on Sunday. 1 minute ago

stora_norrland

Ulf Lundberg🎗 Florida shatters US record of single-day Covid-19 cases https://t.co/c8GazA5eiJ 2 minutes ago

m0veablebeast

moveable beast RT @laseptiemewilay: Florida shatters US record of single-day Covid-19 cases https://t.co/2o5o2QR9Zj 3 minutes ago

PaperbirdsH

Paperbirds_Coronavirus In the news: Florida shatters US record of single-day Covid-19 cases https://t.co/4Q5eetwmI0 #coronavirus #COVID19 #2019ncov 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

One-Third Of ALL Coronavirus Tests Positive In Miami-Dade County [Video]

One-Third Of ALL Coronavirus Tests Positive In Miami-Dade County

One-third of COVID tests came back positive for the novel virus in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The county had a 14-day average of 24.87 percent, according to CBS News. Even 20 percent would be..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
States Begin Rolling Back Reopenings As Coronavirus Cases Surge [Video]

States Begin Rolling Back Reopenings As Coronavirus Cases Surge

President Trump will visit south Florida today to attend a briefing on drug trafficking. But the area is also one of the nation's coronavirus hot spots, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths all..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:14Published
U.S. sets a second one-day virus record [Video]

U.S. sets a second one-day virus record

Record-breaking rises in coronavirus cases in Florida are leaving doctors and nurses struggling to cope as COVID-19 patients flood hospitals. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published