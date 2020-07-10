Florida Shatters US Record Covid-19 Cases

(CNN) With coronavirus cases climbing across the US, local and state leaders have found themselves at odds over the types of restrictions that should be in place to move forward effectively.

In Florida, Rep.

Donna Shalala said the virus is still out of control and places like Miami are edging closer to shutting down for a second time.

"It's out of control across the state because our governor won't even tell everybody to wear masks.

At least in Miami-Dade county, everyone must wear a mask when they're outside," she told CNN Saturday night.