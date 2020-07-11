Global  
 

Covid update: Russia vaccine trial over; flight boarding rule; J&K tourism
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:50s - Published
From a Russian university claiming that it has successfully completed human trials of a vaccine, to Delhi's recovery rate reaching nearly 80% - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has clarified that he is 'perfectly alright' and has tested negative after over a dozen staffers at his residence were found to be infected.

Indian Parliament will convene for the monsoon session soon.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya first tested negative, and then positive for Covid infection.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Related videos from verified sources

Asthma doesn't seem to increase COVID-19 risk: Study pta raise Coronavirus awareness on streets of Raipur [Video]

Asthma doesn't seem to increase COVID-19 risk: Study pta raise Coronavirus awareness on streets of Raipur

According to a new study by the team of researchers from Rutgers, asthma does not appear to increase the risk for a person contracting COVID-19 or influence its severity. The recent research was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered [Video]

Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered

From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:16Published
Scientists Eye TB Vaccine As Weapon To Battle COVID-19 [Video]

Scientists Eye TB Vaccine As Weapon To Battle COVID-19

New research supports the use of the tuberculosis vaccine Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) as a tool in the fight against the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to CNN researchers found that countries..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published