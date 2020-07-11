Covid update: Russia vaccine trial over; flight boarding rule; J&K tourism

From a Russian university claiming that it has successfully completed human trials of a vaccine, to Delhi's recovery rate reaching nearly 80% - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has clarified that he is 'perfectly alright' and has tested negative after over a dozen staffers at his residence were found to be infected.

Indian Parliament will convene for the monsoon session soon.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya first tested negative, and then positive for Covid infection.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.